Fox, Dominion Reach $787M Settlement Over False Election Claims

By DAVID BAUDER, RANDALL CHASE and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Fox and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a $787 million settlement in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit.

The agreement averts a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said the deal shows that truth matters and lies have consequences.

Dominion had asked for $1.6 billion in arguing that Fox had damaged its reputation by helping peddle phony conspiracy theories about its equipment switching votes from former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

