AP: Trump, Lummis and Cheney Win in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis has won an open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.

Lummis beat University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David to claim the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has won a third term as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House.

Cheney beat Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, a Northern Arapaho tribal member and Global Indigenous Council vice president.

President Donald Trump beat former Vice President Joe Biden to claim Wyoming’s three electoral votes.

Wyoming hasn’t chosen a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.