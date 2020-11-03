2020 Wyoming & Natrona County General Election Results
The polls closed in the Cowboy State at 7 p.m. this evening.
President of the United States - AP calls race for President Trump in Wyoming - 7:09 p.m.
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence (R)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (L)
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard (I)
United States Senator - AP calls race for Cynthia M. Lummis - 7:09 p.m.
Cynthia M. Lummis (R)
Merav Ben David (D)
United States Representative - AP calls race for Liz Cheyney - 7:09 p.m.
Liz Cheyney (R).
Lynnette Grey Bull (D)
Richard Brubaker (L)
Jeff Haggit (C)
State Senate 28
Jim Anderson (R)
State Senate 30
Charles K. Scott (R)
Wendy Degroot (L)
State Representative 35
Joe MacGuire (R)
State Representative HD 36
Art Washnut (R)
State Representative HD 37
Steve Harshman (R)
State Representative HD 38
Tom Walters (R)
Shawn Johnson (L)
State Representative HD 56
Jerry Obermueller (R)
State Representative HD 57
Chuck Gray (R)
Jane Ifland (D)
State Representative HD 58
Patrick "Pat" Sweeney (R)
Joseph S. Porambo (L)
State Representative HD 59
Kevin C. O'Hearn (R)
Mike A. Gilmore (D)
County Commissioner (Vote for not more than 2)
Brook Kaufman (R)
Dave North (R)
Terry Wingerter (D)
Natrona County Coroner
James Whipps (R)
Casper City Council Ward 1 (Vote for not more than 2)
Margaret Bloom
Bruce H. Knell Jr.
Gabriel Phillips
Amber Pollock
Casper City Council Ward 2 (Vote for not more than 2)
"Edis" Allen
Kenneth Bates
Lisa Engebretsen
Kyle Gamroth
Casper City Council Ward 3 (Vote for not more than 1)
Stephen Cathey
Michael H. McIntosh
Bar Nunn Town Council (Vote for not more than 2)
Peter Boyer
Steven Clark
Dustin J. Parks
Mary Sue Sorenson
Bar Nunn Town Council (Vote for not more than 1)
Adam Willett
Daniel Wolosin
Evansville Town Council (Vote for not more than 2)
Michael Scott
Rhonda Stypa
Damon Tweedy
Alona Vigneault
Mills Town Council (Vote for not more than 2)
Sara McCarthy
Bradley D. Neumiller
Sandra Setty
Ronald L. Wales Sr. "Hunter"
Casper College District Board of Trustees (Vote for not more than 4)
Liz Batton
Scott D. Bennion
Steve Degenfelder
Bill Degraeve
Kevin P. Meenan
Susan D. Miller
Natrona County School District 1 Board of Trustees (Vote for not more than 5)
Kyla Alvey
Raymond J. Catellier
Dana Howie
Travis Marshall
Thomas Myler
Rita Walsh
County Fire Protection District Director (Vote for not more than 3)
John Bentley
Tony Kiser
George Tillman Jr.
Jerry Wyatt
Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Director
Pat Harshman
Karen Santistevan
Tammy Thorpen
Julie York
Natrona County At Large Conservation District Supervisor
Ric Herman
Natrona County Rural Conservation District Supervisor
Dennis D. Scott
Natrona County Urban Conservation District Supervisor
Scott S. Smith
Ballot Proposition A
THIS AMENDMENT WILL REMOVE THE CONSTITUTIONALLY SPECIFIED LIMIT ON THE AMOUNT OF DEBT A MUNICIPALITY CAN CREATE FOR SEWER PROJECTS AND WOULD ALLOW THE LEGISLATURE TO PRESCRIBE BY LAW THE DEBT LIMIT FOR MUNICIPAL SEWER PROJECTS.
For
Against