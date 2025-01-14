Anonymous donor gives $35K for Kelly Walsh scoreboard project

Anonymous donor gives $35K for Kelly Walsh scoreboard project

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — An anonymous person recently gifted Kelly Walsh High School with a $35,000 donation, to go toward the school’s new football scoreboard.

The money will specifically be used for a power upgrade at KWHS’s Harry Geldein Stadium to support the new scoreboard, the school district announced. Remaining funds will be used to support the press box’s infrastructure and furnishings.

According to Natrona County School District public information officer Tanya Southerland, the total cost of the scoreboard upgrade is $467,167.

Plans are for the new scoreboard to be installed in March, so as to be ready for the 2025–26 school year football season. The current scoreboard has been in use since 2010, Southerland said.

“I would like to thank whoever that anonymous donor is,” Natrona County School District Board of Trustees chairman Kevin Christopherson said. “They have a big heart.”

2024 4A Volleyball State Championship: Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie

2024 4A Volleyball State Championship: Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie

Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino

Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Football

Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Football

Gallery Credit: Libby Ngo, Shannon Dutcher.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio