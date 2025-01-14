Anonymous donor gives $35K for Kelly Walsh scoreboard project

CASPER, Wyo. — An anonymous person recently gifted Kelly Walsh High School with a $35,000 donation, to go toward the school’s new football scoreboard.

The money will specifically be used for a power upgrade at KWHS’s Harry Geldein Stadium to support the new scoreboard, the school district announced. Remaining funds will be used to support the press box’s infrastructure and furnishings.

According to Natrona County School District public information officer Tanya Southerland, the total cost of the scoreboard upgrade is $467,167.

Plans are for the new scoreboard to be installed in March, so as to be ready for the 2025–26 school year football season. The current scoreboard has been in use since 2010, Southerland said.

“I would like to thank whoever that anonymous donor is,” Natrona County School District Board of Trustees chairman Kevin Christopherson said. “They have a big heart.”

