Annual grizzly bear captures to begin in northwest Wyoming

LANDER, Wyo. — As part of ongoing efforts to monitor grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will soon begin conducting capture operations in areas of northwest Wyoming, beginning this spring and continuing through early fall.

All areas where captures are being conducted will have major access points marked with warning signs, as well as area closure signs in the direct vicinity of capture sites. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs. When captured, animals are marked, released on site and monitored in accordance with guidelines developed jointly by Game and Fish and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

Annual monitoring of this population is vital to the ongoing management and conservation of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of grizzly bears in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics critical to demonstrate the continued recovery and conservation of grizzly bears.

Memorial Service Held in Jackson for Beloved Grizzly Bear 399 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos from Getty Images

A Dozen Facts about Antlers This information is supplied by wildlife writer Bill Brian for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM