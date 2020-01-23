Animals Taken From Natrona County Home Going Up For Adoption

Some of the rabbits and dogs found in abysmal living conditions in a Natrona County residence earlier this month will go up for adoption next week.

According to a Metro Animal Shelter Facebook post, the rabbits will be available for adoption on Tuesday. Some of the rabbits are under vet care and will need continued treatment.

Upon adoption, the animal shelter will provide temporary carriers for the rabbits. The adoption fee is $5.

In addition to the rabbits, 27 dogs of various breeds will also be up for adoption on Wednesday.

On Jan. 9, authorities served a search warrant at a home on Boles Road. There, they found more than 60 domestic animals including 46 dogs, 15 rabbits and one cat.