PHOTOS: These Are the Doggos You Can Adopt Right Now From the Casper Humane Society

Every so often, we find ourselves looking at animal adoption websites. This is a mistake, because we then want to adopt every single dog that we see. It happened with Metro and now it's happening with the Casper Humane Society.

The Casper Humane Society currently has 26 dogs available for adoption. We have gathered their photos and little biographies below. There are puppies, and grizzled veterans, and everything in between - all of them need a home.

And that's where you could come in.

The Humane Society is a No-Kill Shelter, but they don't have a ton of space left.

The adoption process itself is a fairly simple one.

According to the Humane Society website, it consists of just 5 steps.

Step 1: Call the shelter

"This gives any adopter a chance to see what we have available for adoption. We will have one of our animal handlers show you around and tell you more about each animal individually."

Step 2: Choose an animal

"Before we can start the process, you have to find the animal that you want to adopt! You must spend time with them personally before you can fill out the application, just in case their personality does not match the appeal of their appearance.:

Step 3: Fill out the application

"We only have a paper application available at the shelter. If you are a renter, we will require a landlord note prior to giving out an application."

Step 4: Processing

"It typically takes 1 to 2 business days to process an application. We process applications in the order that they are received. The first approved application will be able to adopt the animal.

Along with the application, we look for previous vet history for current or past pet owners, as well as check to make sure current pets are up to date on shots and are spayed or neutered. If you are adopting a dog, we also perform a yard-check to make sure the area is safe and clean. We require meet-and-greets between dogs to ensure the animals will be compatible."

Step 5: Finalizing

Once the application is processed, a representative of the shelter will contact you. If your application is approved, you will pay for the adoption fee when you pick them up from the shelter. If your application has been denied, we will contact you to let you know the reasoning.

It's that simple. And it could safe the life (or, at least, significantly upgrade the life) of one of these precious doggos.

The Casper Humane Society is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00pm - 5:00pm.

For more information, you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

Photos and bios of the doggos currently up for adoption at the Casper Humane Society can be seen below: