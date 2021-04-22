Metro Animal Shelter Offering Free Pet Supplies to Those in Need from 4pm-6pm Today

Metro Animal Shelter recently took to social media to announce that they have received so many donations of pet supplies, they are currently overstocked. Because of this, they are offering a variety of items, from dog food, to cat litter, to collars, and more to the public.

Get our free mobile app

"This community supports us so well, we want to give back to those in need to help make sure our #CasperCritters are well cared for," the post stated.

To re-emphasize, these items are for those in need, so Metro asks that if you're not in a bind, to please allow those who are to claim these supplies.

It's time to spread the love! 🐾💙 We've recently received more donations than we are able to use and store. If you are in... Posted by Metro Animal Shelter on Thursday, April 22, 2021