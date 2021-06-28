Police: Metro Employee Took Thousands From Casper Animal Shelter

Casper police say 6-year employee at Metro Animal Shelter took thousands of dollars in small increments during his employment at the facility.

Police on Monday announced that Michael Gaylord, a kennel technician, has been charged with two felony counts of theft.

According to police, authorities began investigating Gaylord when a citizen complained concerning an unissued receipt from a transaction at the shelter.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation into Gaylord's alleged thefts while at the shelter.

The investigation reportedly revealed that Gaylord stole at least $5,970 from Metro Animal Shelter. Specifically, the alleged thefts occurred through small transactions. Typically, Gaylord would take $5 or $10 at a time.

Over time, that added up.

The Casper Police Department took over operations at the facility in 2019. Since then, the department says they have worked diligently to restructure business operations at the shelter.

Additionally, police say the initial finding was made due to the "attentiveness" of a recently appointed superintendent at the animal shelter.

