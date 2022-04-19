Wyoming, Here’s How To Use Those Awesome Leftover Easter Peeps
When Easter rolls around one of the great debates is always over PEEPS. Love them or hate them, they're going to be there.
Now Easter is over and for some reason you have those delicious PEEPS leftover. Instead of wasting all of the time and effort the good ol' Easter Bunny put in to bringing them to your house, put them to good use.
I know you're going to be surprised when you read this, but PEEPS are good for more than just chucking them in the trash or at your little brother.
All kinds of sweet treats can be made using the sugary marshmallow goodness. Since they are marshmallows, think of the possibilities. Most of these fun recipes only call for a couple extra ingredients other than PEEPS.
PEEP S'mores
What a great idea and so easy to make (with your parents help).
All you need is
- PEEPS
- Graham Cracker
- Chocolate Bar (milk, dark or white chocolate works)
These can be made a couple different ways.
In the microwave -
put the graham cracker with the chocolate bar on a microwave safe plate. Add the PEEP on top of the chocolate and pop it in the microwave for 20-30 seconds. Take them out of the microwave and put the other half of the cracker on top
In the oven -
line your baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Add the PEEP on top of the chocolate and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees until the PEEPS are puffy. Carefully pull them out and place the top of the cracker in
PEEP Rice Krispy Treats
Another simple option and fairly quick and easy to make.
You'll need -
- PEEPS
- Rice Krispy's
- Butter
- Baking Dish
Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees. Then line the bottom of your baking dish with PEEPS (the more colors and styles the better). Add Rice Krispy Cereal until all areas of the dish and PEEPS are covered. Add another layer of PEEPS and cover with Rice Krispy. Slice 8 tablespoons of butter into slices and put on top of Rice Krispy's. Place in oven for 8 minutes, add a layer of sprinkles and viola.
PEEP Pizza
Great for a family get together.
The Ingredients -
- 1 Refrigerated Pizza Crust (store bought is fine)
- Nutella
- Peeps
Spread the the crust in a baking pan and bake on 400 for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and while still warm, spread Nutella all over crust. Line the Nutella with assorted colors of peeps and bake on 400 for 5 minutes. Let cool for a short period, slice and serve
PEEP Pops
Fun on the go treats for the kids
Simple Items You'll Need
- Skewers
- PEEPS
- Melted (white and mild Chocolate)
- Toppings (Sprinkles, Crushed Pretzels, colored sugar crystals, crushed graham crackers)
Put peeps on skewers and place on a lined pan. Dip peeps in chocolate, then into your preferred and appropriate toppings. Allow time for chocolate to firm up and serve.
PEEP-tinis
This one is for the 21+ crowd that enjoys the PEEPS too.
May be the most simple of ingredients
- PEEPS (color or flavor doesn't matter)
- Alcohol (Vodka or Gin)
- Ice
Add PEEPS into a blender with your perfect amount of vodka or gin and ice. Turn on blender until drink is at your desired constancy. Pour in to Martini glass and enjoy.
See, PEEPS don't have to be the boring normal old marshmallows. Add a little excitement to those leftover nestles of greatness.