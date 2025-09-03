Wyoming Leaders Stand Up for a Pro-Life Resource Center

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis and Congresswoman Harriet Hageman joined several other U.S. representatives in filing an amicus curiae brief in First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also known as a "friend of the court" brief, an amicus curiae is a legal document filed by a person or organization not directly involved in a case but who has a strong interest in the subject matter or outcome. These briefs provide the court with additional legal arguments, or information on the broader implications of a decision, helping the court to make a fair and informed ruling.

First Choice Women's Resource Centers is a New Jersey-based, Christian, pro-life nonprofit organization that provides free services to men and women facing unplanned pregnancies, including counseling, pregnancy tests, and ultrasounds, with the stated goal of encouraging life-affirming decisions.

U.S. Supreme Court Filing

The US Supreme Court case First Choice Women's Resource Centers v. Platkin originated from a dispute over a wide-ranging subpoena issued by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to the pro-life, faith-based organization. The core of the case, which the Supreme Court agreed to hear in June 2025, is whether an organization facing a state-level investigation that chills its First Amendment rights can immediately challenge it in federal court.

The brief defends First Choice, which was subjected to a subpoena, which the amicus curiae claims infringed on the resource center's First Amendment right to association because of its pro-life, pro-Christian views.

“First Choice was unfairly targeted for defending the unborn with an outrageous subpoena, demanding a list of their donors and private records, or risk judicial sanctions,” said Lummis. “This is not just an infringement of constitutional rights, this is an unmistakable assault on life. I am proud to join my colleagues in defending First Choice’s sacred mission to protect mothers and unborn children.”

Read the full brief here.

