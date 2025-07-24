Wyoming Celebrates Amelia Earhart Day! See Rare Photos of the Aviator in the Cowboy State
"Today is National Amelia Earhart Day! Did you know Earhart fell in love with Wyoming and planned to build a summer cabin here?" wrote the Wyoming State Museum today on Facebook.
Earhart first came to Wyoming in 1931 in a gyroplane (pictured) as a campaign for Beech-Nut’s chewing gum. In Wyoming, she made stops in Cheyenne, Laramie, Parco (Sinclair), Rock Springs, and Le Roy to promote and refuel.
A few years later, with her husband George Putnam, she visited the Double Dee dude ranch near Meeteetse.
They spent three weeks enjoying the west, and after their visit, filed a mining claim in the area and wanted to build a small two-room cabin. However, construction was immediately halted when Earhart went missing at sea in 1937.
A monument was erected in her honor outside of Meeteetse, and some fragments of their “would-be” cabin remain.
