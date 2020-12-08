Alleged Kidnapper in Casper Shootout Hears Charges, Could Face Life

The alleged kidnapper in events that ultimately led to a police-involved shootout heard his charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Darron Monroe is charged with a count each of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The most serious charge, aggravated kidnapping, is punishable by at least 20 years imprisonment and at most life behind bars.

Aggravated robbery is punishable by five to 25 years behind bars.

Kayla Woolitz, who was also charged in connection to the events, was arrested in Sheridan County on Monday.

Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen set Monroe's bond at $50,000 cash only.

Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Sam Forshner called the circumstances of the event "unfortunate."

"Partially due to (Monroe's) involvement, somebody died," Forshner said.

Court documents in the case were not immediately available.

Officers were involved in an "exchange of gunfire" that left one person dead following a reported kidnapping in August.

According to a statement on social media, officers responded to 2200 South Jefferson at roughly 7 a.m. the day of the incident after receiving a report that a woman was being held at gunpoint against her will.

Eventually, a shootout ensued after 45-year-old Robert Land reportedly shot at police. Land died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.