All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]

Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd.

K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic.

You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy.

Born and raised in the Black Hills in South Dakota, she was just 6 months old when she was first put on the back of a horse.

Santistevan grew up in the world of rodeo where her first job was to warm-up and cool-down pick-up horses. In 1999, Santistevan earned an Associate of Business in Business Administration and Accounting from Casper College.

She's been helping people with special needs since 2002 after becoming a ceritfied Special Olympics Equestrian Coach, a Level 2 Western & English Certified Horsemanship Association Instructor.

She was awarded the PATH International Region 10 Instructor of the Year in 2007.

After much encouragement from students and coworkers, Karol went back to school to complete a Master’s of Occupational Therapy program through the University of North Dakota.

Her education combined with years of experience, holistic, nature based approach allows her to connect deeply with her patients. By getting back to the grassroots of what occupational therapy really is, Satistevan's approach is grounding herself and the horses to engage as a team to support her clients.

Karol feels fortunate to teach as an adjunct at Casper College. Not only does she get a chance to teach, but also mentor associate students in occupational therapy, social work, addiction studies, nursing, and education. She also works regularly with UW Social Work Students and University of North Dakota occupational therapist doctorate students.

Ropes & Roses Open House, Therapy Services with Horses

Chad Hansen Wild Horse Photography