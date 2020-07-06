All American Joins Casper College Women’s Basketball Team

Junior College All-American basketball player Kobe King-Hawea will be joining the Casper College women's program after Gillette College scrapped their athletics program. King-Hawea is one of the best juco players in the region, if not the country and averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds a game last season for the Pronghorns.

The New Zealand native was the only freshman to be named first team All-American and rang up 675 points last season with 284 field goals. She made 16 field goals in a single game in 2019-20 and also had a 10 steal game. She undoubtedly will be on the radar of more than a few Division 1 schools. It's an incredible addition to the Casper College program and should make the T-Birds one of the favorites in Region IX in 2020-21.

A few other Casper College basketball players will continue their athletic journey. Reka Soos will be headed to Northern Colorado in Greeley. Mya Jones has signed with Metro State in Denver while Raquel Ferrar Bernad has committed to Florida International