Alcova Woman Fires Shot at Feet of Casper Man

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, on May 31 at around 4:30 pm, an Alcova woman fired a shot from a revolver at the feet of a Casper man following an altercation over parking.

The woman, Cheryl Fischer, initially approached the man, Johnathan Ellis, because he had parked his car on a road that says no stopping.

After a back and forth between Fischer and Ellis, Fischer went and got a revolver and then, while Ellis is filming with his cell phone, fires a shot near Ellis's feet.

Fischer then begins to walk away while Ellis puts his phone away, however Fischer then turns back around and fires a shot at a nearby motor home, which belonged to Ellis.

According to the sheriff's office, there were previously children inside the home, but were not present by the time Fischer fired.

The sheriff's office does not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Fischer, 66, was arrested and recommended four charges of aggravated assault, felony property damage, and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, but was listed in jail on one count of aggravated assault and battery.

A $5,000 cash surety bond was posted for Fischer, which has since been paid.