Affidavit: Driving In Wrong Lane, .20% BAC Lands Natrona County Man DUI

Authorities say a Natrona County Sheriff's deputy was nearly run off the road by a drunk driver heading the wrong way last week.

According to documents filed in Natrona County Circuit Court, Shawn Stephen Paul Mulanax was arrested on recommended charges of DUI and reckless driving.

An affidavit of probable cause states a sheriff's deputy was on patrol last Tuesday night on the Yellowstone Highway when he encountered a Dodge Ram traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.

The deputy was forced to drive onto the shoulder as the vehicle continued past him.

Court documents state the deputy conducted a U-turn and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver would not yield to the deputy's lights. A short pursuit ensued and continued to just east of the intersection of Wyoming Highway 257.

Deputies then ordered Mulanax and a passenger out of the vehicle and they were placed in investigative custody.

According to the affidavit, Mulanax said there was no reason why he was driving in the wrong lane and into oncoming traffic. He stated he was at the bar with someone playing pool and now he was giving them a ride home. Mulanax also reportedly admitted to drinking.

The affidavit states that when Mulanax was ordered from his vehicle he had trouble following simple commands to keep his hands in the air. He also was reportedly shifting and swaying. Mulanax reportedly had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of a flavored alcoholic beverage.

Mulanax refused to complete a field sobriety test, so he was taken into custody, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Mulanax was placed under arrest and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center.

Once at the detention center, Mulanax reportedly admitted to take a breathalyzer, which yielded a result of .20%, court documents state.

The legal limit to drive in Wyoming is .08%.