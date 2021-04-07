Affidavit: Casper Man Stole Truck, Said He’d Return It After Moving Belongings

Casper Police say in court documents that they caught a truck thief after he got the truck and a separate vehicle stuck in the snow.

Michael Kade Henry is charged in Natrona County District Court with felony theft, vehicle burglary, residential burglary, unlawful use of a credit card and possession of a controlled substance.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a residence on Columbine at roughly 8:45 a.m. March 17 for a reported burglary.

There, they learned that a 2017 Ford F-150 had been stolen from a driveway sometime between the previous evening and that morning. The owner's son said he noticed the truck was gone at roughly 7 a.m. but initially assumed his father had left.

Get our free mobile app

A woman, who also resides in the residence, told police that her purse was missing from the home. The woman was also advised that a fraudulent charge at Pancho's occurred earlier that morning.

According to the affidavit, Henry returned to the residence at roughly 12:30 p.m. and told a witness, "Your mom shouldn't have left the vehicle unlocked." Henry also reportedly said that he was going to bring the truck back, but first needed to move some of his belongings.

Henry was also described as, "tweaking," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, a separate witness observed Henry unloading items from a Nissan Rogue behind a Paradise Valley business into the truck, which he apparently abandoned.

Henry was eventually found near East 8th and Country Club with the Nissan Rogue, which he'd also gotten stuck. Witnesses on the scene were reportedly helping Henry get the Rogue unstuck. When Henry saw police, he took off and tossed a fanny pack into the vehicle, court documents state.

Officers allegedly found methamphetamine in the fanny pack.

The affidavit states Henry told detectives that he had burglarized two vehicles prior to finding an unlocked vehicle outside of the Columbine residence. He reportedly used the vehicle's garage door opener, went inside the home, took a purse and the keys to the Ford truck and then left.

Court documents further state that Henry told detectives he used the stolen debit card to make a purchase at Pancho's. Then he drove around for several hours before getting it stuck in the snow.