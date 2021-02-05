Affidavit: Casper Man Needed to Be Restrained With Own Belt Before Carried to Patrol Car

A Casper man was so combative with police that they had to use his own belt to restrain his feet before he was finally carried to a patrol car, court documents state.

Jordan Tyler Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault in Natrona County District Court. He hasn't had an opportunity to enter a plea to the charges but could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted of the charge.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that police were called to a residence on South Elm Street the night of January 23 after someone reported that Mitchell was attempting to "beat up" two other men.

When police arrived, they found Mitchell being held down by the two men, the affidavit states.

A struggle with police ensued the affidavit states.

Eventually, officers were able to place Mitchell in handcuffs along with putting a spit hood over Mitchell's face.

According to the affidavit, officers used Mitchell's own belt to restrain his ankles in order to prevent him from kicking at officers. Then, they carried him to a patrol car.

During their investigation, police learned that Mitchell had issues with methamphetamine and heroin. At some point, Mitchell allegedly got into an argument with residents of the South Elm residence and threatened them with a steak knife, court documents state.

Mitchell was eventually subdued and police were called, court documents state.