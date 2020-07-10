Adrian McNamee Named New Volleyball Coach at Natrona

Natrona County High School grad Adrian McNamee has been named the new volleyball coach at her alma mater after serving as an assistant coach at Casper College for the last 5 years. McNamee was a star performer at NC as she played in a state championship volleyball team in 1998-99 and a state championship basketball team.

She also was the head volleyball coach at Riverton High School for 7 seasons before landing an assistant's job at Casper College under head coach Angel Sharman. She began her college career at Casper College.McNamee replaces Michael Botkin who coached the Natrona volleyball team for the last 9 seasons.

