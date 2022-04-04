&#8216;Active&#8217; Situation In Evansville After Pursuit

‘Active’ Situation In Evansville After Pursuit

Evansville Police Department via Facebook

Police say there is an active situation in Evansville following a pursuit.

According to a statement on social media, Evansville Police assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in a chase. The statement says an individual ran from troopers when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

Evansville Police assisted after troopers called for help.

According to the statement, the active scene is on Craig Thomas.

No further information was available.

