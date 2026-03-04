Wyoming Powerlifting Champ Proves It’s Never Too Late to Get Strong

At 68 years old, Suzanne Luhr can deadlift more than many people half her age.

But her journey to the winner’s podium didn’t start in a gym — it started on a Wyoming road.

This week, Senior Planet from AARP announced its 2026 class of Sponsored Athletes, highlighting five older adults across the country who are redefining what it means to age actively. Now in its seventh year, the program spotlights competitors who combine fitness and modern technology to promote healthy aging.

Among them is Luhr, a Laramie resident whose path to powerlifting began with trauma.

In 2011, Luhr was struck by a truck while riding her bicycle. The crash left her with lasting injuries. Years later, during physical therapy, she was introduced to a movement she had never tried before: the deadlift.

She had never set foot in a gym prior to that moment.

Today, Luhr is a powerlifting champion in the Senior Games, regularly stepping onto the platform to compete — and win.

Her transformation from accident survivor to strength athlete is exactly the kind of story Senior Planet hopes will inspire others.

“Aging isn’t about slowing down, and the 2026 Sponsored Athletes exemplify how older adults can remain active and connected at any stage of their fitness journeys,” said Deirdre Lee, Director of Virtual Programs at Senior Planet. “We’re proud to elevate their stories for our national audience as powerful examples of how a commitment to movement can fuel lifelong well-being and growth.”

As a Sponsored Athlete, Luhr will spend the next year using her platform to encourage others — especially those who may feel intimidated or discouraged — to pursue healthier, happier lives regardless of their starting point.

Senior Planet, the flagship program of Older Adults Technology Services, works to empower adults 60 and older through education, connection, and access to technology that supports independence. The Sponsored Athlete program showcases real-world examples of how movement builds confidence and community.

Past participants have included surfers, ice hockey players, dancers and lawn bowlers. This year’s team spans disciplines from bikepacking to tai chi.

For Luhr, though, it all comes down to one simple lift — and the reminder that strength can be built at any age, sometimes from the most unexpected beginnings.

