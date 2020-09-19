A Mix of New and Familiar State Golf Champions

The prep golf season concluded Saturday with six individual and six team champions crowned in the three classifications within Wyoming High School golf.

Class 2A:

Upton sophomore Brooklyn Materi won her first-ever state championship with a two-day total of 179 at Fossil Island Golf Club in Kemmerer. She finished six shots in front of last year’s champ, Sheridan Schubarth from Sundance.

The Sundance girls won their second consecutive team title with a team score of 693. That was two strokes better than Lusk, 695.

Junior Hardy Johnson continued his reign over 2A boys’ golf with another dominating victory. He won his third straight title (150 total), this one by 17 shots, and helped the Thermopolis Bobcats claim their fifth team championship in the last seven years. Their margin of victory was 19 strokes (735) over Big Horn (754).

Class 3A:

At Purple Sage Golf Course in Evanston, there were new champions in both the individual and team categories in 2020.

Lovell freshman Erika Cook captured the crown thanks to a seven-stroke victory after a 156-total. That aided the Bulldogs (555) to a three-shot victory over Wheatland (558). It’s the first girl’s golf state championship in Lovell High School history.

Riverton freshman Parker Paxton (138) rallied from a one-shot deficit and won by three over Lander’s Jaren Calkins (141).

Behind three golfers in the top five, Worland rolled to an easy state championship. They shot 620 and won by 39 shots over Cody. The Warriors won their seventh state title in school history and first since 2002.

Class 4A:

Sheridan junior Samantha Spielman turned a runner-up finish in 2019 into a victory in 2020. With a two-day total of 151, she posted a three-shot victory over defending champion Maria Farnum of Thunder Basin and Natrona’s Sophie Spiva.

Thunder Basin (495) won its second consecutive girls’ team crown with a 10-shot win over Jackson.

Laramie junior Jackson McClaren rallied on day two for a two-stroke victory after shooting 153 at 3 Crowns Golf Course in Casper. It's his first state title.

The Sheridan boys captured their 10th boys’ state championship in school history. It’s their first since 2011. Sheridan finished with a team score of 658 and won by 12 shots over Jackson.