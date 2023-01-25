The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday.

Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at the beginning of the trustees' meeting.

Principal Mike Britt introduced them, saying they won class 4A championships last fall.

Not all team members were present because some were studying for exams, Britt said.

