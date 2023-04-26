Trio of Natrona Athletes Sign College Letter’s of Intent

Three Natrona High School athletes have decided on the next step in their athletic and academic journey. Kolton Tasler will be going to Minnesota North College in Hibbing to play football. He was a stalwart on the Mustangs' defensive line with 26 tackles, 5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Tasler was a 2nd team 4A All-Conference selection and Minnesota North is a Division III school that competes in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Jared Markwardt has signed with Chadron State in Nebraska for football and he was a 2nd-team 4A All-State selection as an offensive lineman. The 6-2, 225-pound tackle was also an All-Conference pick in his junior year. Markwardt also saw some time on the Mustang defensive line. Chadron State is a Division II institution that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Hayden Hayes will be taking his golf skills to the State of Washington to play at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen. Hayes finished 29th at the 2022 4A State Golf Championships with rounds of 87 and 80 and showed marked improvement from his junior year when he show 93 and 86 at the State Tournament. Grays Harbor is a community college that is a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference.

