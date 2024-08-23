Casper Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Downloading Thousands of Child Porn Files

A 36-year-old Casper man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography with a lifetime of supervised release.

In addition to a decade behind bars, the court ordered Kevin Snyder to pay $12,000 in restitution and $200 in special assessments.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on August 20.

According to court documents, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force was contacted by staff members at the Casper Re-Entry Center for an inmate who they believed was accessing child pornography on his phone.

Their investigation concluded that he had downloaded approximately 2,600 files of child sexual assault materials involving lewd and lascivious acts, sadomasochism, and bestiality.

This crime was investigated by the ICAC task force and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold.