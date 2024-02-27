99 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near Chief Joseph Highway

Monday, Feb. 26, was a windy day for Wyomingites. The kind of day "that wreaks havoc on things like trailers, trash cans and toupees" wrote the National Weather Service.

A weather station near Chief Joseph Highway recorded a 99 mph wind gust and a 97 mph wind gust was recorded near Red Canyon.

Wyoming Boulevard came in third with winds recorded at 71 mph.

For comparison, it's considered hurricane force winds at over 74 miles per hour. The highest recorded wind speed in Wyoming was 128 miles per hour set back in April 2022, in Clark.

