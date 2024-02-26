Wind Flips Plane at Natrona County Airport

"It doesn't happen often, but it happens," stated Tim McIntire with Public Safety at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The power of Casper's wind was on full display at the airport where a small Cessna plane was flipped over by the wind while on the taxiing on the runway.

He said there was only one person on the plane when it happened and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Sara Knox was in another plane on the runway getting ready to take off when she heard the captain scream, "Oh s---, that plane just crashed."

The plane sustained extensive damage. It has been cleared by the National Transportation Safety Board and removed from the runway.

Other flights were delayed as a result of the crash.

There is currently a high wind warning in effect for the Casper-area until 8:00 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service says wind gusts could be up to 70 mph in Natrona County, especially near Outer Drive and the north face of Casper Mountain.

Photo taken by Sara Knox, Courtesy.

Other Impacts:

Strong winds could blow down trees and damage power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Elevated fire weather conditions exist as well, with RH as low as 20% Monday afternoon. Burning is strongly discouraged.

Precautionary Actions:

People should be careful in forested areas and around trees. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

