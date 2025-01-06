89-Year-Old Wyoming Resident Dead after Airborne Wreck and Rollover in Goshen County

The Wyoming Highway Patrol released a crash summary for a fatal wreck that happened in the early hours of December 30, 2024.

89-year-old Wyoming resident Melvin White was a passenger and succumbed to his injuries.

A Toyota Rav4 was headed south on WY 159, approaching the junction with County Road 47 D (Buttermilk Road) in Goshen County.

The Toyota reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve and traveled through the gore area between the intersecting roadways and collided with an earthen embankment at the south end of the gore and vaulted Wyoming Highway 159 at about mile marker 3.6, becoming airborne.

The Toyota remained airborne as it entered a field, and after impacting the ground, it pitched forward and began to roll end over end.

The crash was located by a passerby some time later, the time of the crash is an estimate and the weather and roadway conditions at the time of the crash are unknown. WHP predicts about 3:00 a.m.

Weather conditions were possibly raining and overcast. Speed and driver inattention are listed as possible contributions.

White is the 67th listed Wyoming resident to die on Wyoming highways in 2024. There were 41 non residents who died.

