The National Weather Service in Riverton on Monday published a list of wind speeds throughout central and western Wyoming and in many cases wind speeds matched that of a category 1 hurricane.

A category one hurricane is a storm with sustained wind speeds of 74 to 95 mph, according to the weather service.

Park County saw the most extreme winds with 87 mph being recorded eight miles south-southwest of Clark.

Nearby, Cody saw wind speeds of 84 mph. Winds reached 83 mph in Sunlight Basin.

Meanwhile, Fremont County saw gusts exceeding 71 mph seven miles southwest of Muddy Gap.

Winds reached 64 mph a few miles southwest of Casper and they hit 57 mph at Hat Six.

In Sweetwater County, the Rock Springs Airport saw winds reach 60 mph.

Weather service forecasters say to expect most of the same on Monday.

