60 MPH Wind Gusts Possible In Casper Wednesday Evening

That National Weather Service in Riverton reports that wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in Casper Wednesday evening through Thursday.

In accordance, the weather service has issued a high wind watch through Thursday evening.

According to the advisory, sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph are possible during the advisory. Gusts up to 60 mph are also possible.

Impacted areas include Natrona County's lower elevations.

Additionally, the weather service says traffic may be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles.