Casper’s most delicious week of the year is back — and this time, it’s serving up a side of history.

The 8th Annual 5150’ Restaurant Week returns to Casper from February 1–7, 2025, and this year’s event is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. From cowboy classics to creative cocktails, local restaurants are honoring the stories, flavors, and spirit that make Casper a standout on the American map.

“Restaurant Week is one of Casper’s favorite times of year,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper. “Our restaurants tell the story of this place through food and drink, and we can’t wait to see the many stories of Wyoming come to life through their menus.”

In years past, Restaurant Week specials were inspired by Casper’s 5,150-foot elevation and Wyoming’s 1890 statehood. This year, the focus shifts to the bigger picture — celebrating Casper’s role in the nation’s history as the country marks its Semiquincentennial.

loading...

A total of 34 local businesses are participating, including steakhouses, breweries, pubs, coffee shops, and restaurants. Diners can expect a wide variety of specials throughout the week, with menus designed to showcase both creativity and local flair.

A sneak peek at what’s cooking:

Silver Fox Steakhouse: bacon knots and a cowboy ribeye

The Office Bar & Grill: fry bread tacos and a huckleberry Moscow mule

Backwards Distilling Company: the Old Faithful cocktail

Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana: bison bolognese

Mountain Hops Brewhouse: mini pints

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

How to Join the Fun

Participation is easy — and free:

1. On February 1, sign up for a mobile pass

2. Your digital passport will be sent instantly via text or email

3. Show your phone at participating locations to redeem available deals

Restaurant Week specials will be available February 1–7.

Make It a Weekend

Organizers say Restaurant Week is also the perfect excuse for an overnight stay in Casper. Visitors can hit the slopes at Hogadon Basin Ski Area, explore the free National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, visit the Nicolaysen Art Museum, or browse shops downtown.

Check into 10 participating restaurants and be entered to win a Restaurant Week Prize Package!

$50 Visa gift card

2 David Street Station 2025/26 ice-skating punch pass cards

2 move theater tickets (available for use at any Wyo Movies location)

4 CNFR tickets (ticket dates TBD)

Visit Casper is also hosting a Visitors Skate Free Day at the David Street Station ice rink on Thursday, February 5. Visitors — and Natrona County locals who bring them — can skate for free all day.

“Casper has one of the best culinary scenes in Wyoming,” Pitts said. “We invite Wyomingites to come experience our food, our history, our culture, and our winter activities this February.”

More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week is available online. Bring your appetite — and maybe your skates.

📣✨ State Spirit Competition in Casper 📣🏆 Cheerleaders, dancers, and stunt teams from across the state brought their energy, skill, and school pride to compete for top honors in cheer, hip-hop, jazz, gameday, and more. It’s an action-packed celebration of teamwork and talent you won’t want to miss! 💥🙌 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore