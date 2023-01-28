44 Vehicles Involved in Two Separate Crashes on I-80, One Fatality

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that two separate crashes occurred on Interstate 80 on Saturday, resulting in 44 cars colliding between the two crashes.

That's according to a Facebook post from the WHP, which stated that "The Wyoming Highway Patrol and emergency crews continue to investigate a collision involving multiple vehicles around mileposts 266 and 261 of Interstate 80 in Carbon County."

According to the post, the crashes have resulted in injuries, and there has been at least one confirmed fatality.

"Non-injured occupants of vehicles involved in the crash have been transported to the Albany County Fairgrounds," the WHP wrote. "The Interstate will be closed for an extended period of time while crews clear debris and vehicles from the roadway."

For the latest on road closures, visit the WYDOT website.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.

