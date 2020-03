3A/4A Girls Basketball State Tournament Games: March 12-14, 2020

It’s the culminating event for Class 3A and 4A girls’ basketball teams, as they compete for a championship in Casper.

The Casper Events Center (CEC) and Casper College (CC) will serve as the host sites.

Eight teams start with a dream on Thursday of winning a title. Here are the pairings.

3A GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

THURSDAY, MARCH 12:

Game 1: (2W) Lyman vs. (3E) Newcastle, 9 a.m. (CEC)

Game 2: (1E) Douglas vs. (4W) Pinedale, 10:30 a.m. (CEC)

Game 3: (2E) Rawlins vs. (3W) Lander, 4:30 p.m. (CEC)

Game 4: (1W) Mountain View vs. (4E) Wheatland, 6 p.m. (CEC)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m. (CC)

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m. (CC)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m. (CC)

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m. (CC)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 9 a.m. (CC) – Consolation Trophy Game

Game 12: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10:30 a.m. (CC) – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m. (CEC) – Championship Game

4A GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

THURSDAY, MARCH 12:

Game 1: (2E) Cheyenne Central vs. (3W) Green River, 9 a.m. (CC)

Game 2: (1W) Kelly Walsh vs. (4E) Natrona County, 10:30 a.m. (CC)

Game 3: (2W) Rock Springs vs. (3E) Thunder Basin, 4:30 p.m. (CC)

Game 4: (1E) Cheyenne East vs. (4W) Star Valley, 6 p.m. (CC)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m. (CEC)

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m. (CEC)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m. (CEC)

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m. (CEC)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 9 a.m. (CEC) – Consolation Trophy Game

Game 12: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10:30 a.m. (CEC) – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m. (CEC) – Championship Game