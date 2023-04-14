Colorado Woman Arrested in Natrona County for Conspiracy to Deliver Meth

Colorado Woman Arrested in Natrona County for Conspiracy to Deliver Meth

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

A Colorado woman was arrested and appeared by videoconference in Natrona County Circuit court for an initial hearing Thursday, April 13.

Rayann Amato, 45, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Assistant District attorney Ava Covert asked that Judge Michael Patchen set bond at $25,000 cash or surety. Covert said the defendant was allegedly supplying people in Casper with up to a pound of meth at a time, said Covert, and added that Amato has an extensive criminal history.

A tearful Amato told Patchen that she is currently undergoing chemo therapy three times a week. She has brain cancer, and doctors recently discovered that it has spread to her stomach.

Concerning bond, Patchen asked for a second opinion from Public Defender Joseph Cole who suggested that bond be set at $1,000 cash or surety -- "If her health is that bad, she's not going very far" he said.

Patchen agreed and will allow her to travel to Colorado for treatment. He told the defendant, "I'm taking a chance on you. It's a big gamble. Don't make me regret it."

Amato will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if she does not bond out and in 20 if she does.

Mills PD, K9 Archer and Findings

Wyoming Highway Patrol Educates Truckers About Truckers Against Trafficking

Filed Under: brain cancer, conspiracy to deliver, initial appearances, Judge Patchen, meth, methamphetamine, rayanne amato
Categories: Casper News, Crime

More From K2 Radio