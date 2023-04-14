Colorado Woman Arrested in Natrona County for Conspiracy to Deliver Meth

A Colorado woman was arrested and appeared by videoconference in Natrona County Circuit court for an initial hearing Thursday, April 13.

Rayann Amato, 45, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Assistant District attorney Ava Covert asked that Judge Michael Patchen set bond at $25,000 cash or surety. Covert said the defendant was allegedly supplying people in Casper with up to a pound of meth at a time, said Covert, and added that Amato has an extensive criminal history.

A tearful Amato told Patchen that she is currently undergoing chemo therapy three times a week. She has brain cancer, and doctors recently discovered that it has spread to her stomach.

Concerning bond, Patchen asked for a second opinion from Public Defender Joseph Cole who suggested that bond be set at $1,000 cash or surety -- "If her health is that bad, she's not going very far" he said.

Patchen agreed and will allow her to travel to Colorado for treatment. He told the defendant, "I'm taking a chance on you. It's a big gamble. Don't make me regret it."

Amato will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if she does not bond out and in 20 if she does.

