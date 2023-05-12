Homeless Man, With Some Casper Ties, Charged With Four Felonies

A homeless man with a lengthy criminal record and wanted on numerous warrants heard four new felony counts during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday.

Jashawn Crowley, 26, heard the charges in two separate files from Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier.

The counts in the first file are:

Felony theft (more than $1,000), punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Conspiracy to commit theft, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Forgery, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Petit theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

These crimes allegedly occurred on March 12.

The counts in the second file are:

Felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Eluding, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

Property destruction under $1,000, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

These crimes allegedly occurred on May 5 and 10.

Crowley is presumed innocent until found guilty.

He told the judge that he homeless, unemployed, has no phone, has no family in the Casper area and is on parole in Cheyenne.

When Collier asked for a bond recommendation, Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache said Crowley has an extensive criminal history.

He was arrested on Wednesday and ordinarily would have had his initial appearance on Thursday, Arrache said. "He was so high yesterday he couldn't appear in initials."

She recommended $150,000 cash only bonds for each of the two files.

"The defendant is a serious threat to the public," Arrache said.

Crowley objected to what he called the "bond b------t" and asked for lower amounts because he had no intention of bonding out, he said.

Collier set Crowley's bond at $100,000 cash or surety for the counts in the first file, and $50,000 for counts in the second file, adding he must not have any contact with any victims.

Because of the felony counts, Crowley did not enter pleas in Circuit Court. He will appear for a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out, and in 20 days if he does.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that Crowley probably committed it. If a judge agrees, Crowley will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

