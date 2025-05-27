$25,000 Donation Fuels Special Olympics Initiatives Across Wyoming

Special Olympics Wyoming is proud to announce the continuation of a partnership with the McMurry Foundation, aimed at empowering athletes and enhancing inclusive opportunities across the state. Special Olympics Wyoming has received a generous donation in the amount of $25,000 from the McMurry Foundation, continuing this partnership as a Champions Club Mission Level Partner.

These funds will support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, by helping to purchase sport equipment, paying for meal costs, covering competition fees, and much more.

“The McMurry Foundation has been a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Wyoming, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with them through our Champion’s Club initiative.” Jennifer Haines, President and CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, said about the partnership.



About the McMurry Foundation

"The McMurry Foundation invests in innovative ventures as well as established community programs that have the potential to make a lasting difference. We provide seed money to start new programs as well as general funds to expand or improve services offered by established agencies. We also help organizations within our community become more self-sufficient through strategic planning, increasing management capacity, and board development, in order for these organizations to better serve community needs. As we move forward, we will continue to nurture the spirit of innovation while discovering how communities can learn from and share more productivity with each other. In carrying out our work, we are guided by the values of excellence and compassion."

