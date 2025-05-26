Wyoming National Guard Seeking Artist for Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville

The Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming, stands as a solemn tribute to over 5,300 veterans and their families. Established in 1983, the cemetery rests atop 115 acres overlooking Casper Mountain and the North Platte River—ground once traveled by pioneers on the Oregon-California and Bozeman Trails. It’s more than a final resting place—it’s sacred ground that preserves the legacy of service and sacrifice.

Names of early travelers can still be seen etched into the nearby sandstone cliffs at Reshaw Crossing, connecting today’s heroes with the past.

The Wyoming Military Department is seeking an artist to create a life-size bronze statue honoring modern-day Soldiers.

This sculpture will portray a Soldier in full battle gear, capturing the emotion of grief, patriotism, and sacrifice.

The piece will be installed at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery as a place of reflection and remembrance for families and visitors.

The submission deadline is June 20, 2025. CLick here to apply.

Military Appreciation Day May 3, 2025 Wyoming’s Own 67th Army Band brought the music and the morale! Hosted by the Wyoming State Museum, the band performed two outdoor concerts to honor and celebrate our local service members.

📸 Sgt. Joseph Burns Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM