Casper Crews Begin Summer Street Striping

Casper Streets and Traffic crews are street striping, beginning today.

Motorists are urged to use caution and drive carefully when they see street painting operations.

Crews will start street striping in downtown Casper, then work east and west from there.

To alert motorists and protect the work zone, the paint truck will be followed by a message board truck displaying warnings about wet paint.

“Please be aware of striping crews and slow down in work zones,” Streets and Traffic Manager Casey Lynch advised. He continued, “We ask Casper drivers to give the paint and message board trucks plenty of space or consider using alternate routes to avoid the risk of getting paint mist on their vehicles.”

Lynch also asks motorists to not drive through or around any cones placed in the road for painting, as they are there to protect workers and the public from incident.

Summer street striping is expected to last a couple of weeks.

