Arrest Made in South Washington Street Shooting Investigation

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Sebastian Belden, 21, of Casper in connection with the May 11 shooting of a 16-year-old male on South Washington Street in Casper.

According to a press release from NCSO, through the ongoing investigation, investigators learned that in the time leading up to the incident, Belden and the victim were mishandling firearms, including pointing loaded handguns at one another.

While outside a residence in the 100 block of South Washington Street, Belden pointed his handgun at the victim and discharged it, striking him.

Belden was taken into custody Friday, May 23, around 7:30 p.m. without incident. He is currently being held at the Natrona County Detention Center and is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim remains hospitalized and continues to receive medical treatment. This incident is still considered to be under active investigation.

