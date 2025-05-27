Arrest Made in South Washington Street Shooting Investigation

Arrest Made in South Washington Street Shooting Investigation

Canva

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Sebastian Belden, 21, of Casper in connection with the May 11 shooting of a 16-year-old male on South Washington Street in Casper.

According to a press release from NCSO, through the ongoing investigation, investigators learned that in the time leading up to the incident, Belden and the victim were mishandling firearms, including pointing loaded handguns at one another.

While outside a residence in the 100 block of South Washington Street, Belden pointed his handgun at the victim and discharged it, striking him.

Belden was taken into custody Friday, May 23, around 7:30 p.m. without incident. He is currently being held at the Natrona County Detention Center and is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim remains hospitalized and continues to receive medical treatment. This incident is still considered to be under active investigation.

READ MORE: Casper Shooting Leaves Juvenile Injured and Raises Safety Concerns

Archives: U.S. Chain Gangs

A chain gang is slang for a group of prisoners chained together, usually made to perform manual labor like painting buildings, fixing roads, or clearing land. By 1955, the U.S. had mostly phased it out, but a few states have tried to revive them. In Maricopa County, inmates can still volunteer for a "chain gang" to earn credit towards a high-school diploma (U.S. Department of Justice: Working on the Chain Gang: An Inmate's 'Choice' of Punishment).

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Dog Training Program at the Wyoming Prison

In 2014, the Wyoming Department of Corrections implemented a canine training program to give dogs a chance at a new life (adoption). It's a symbiotic relationship as the prisoners are given the opportunity to give something back to the community. Inmates teach the dogs to sit, stay, walk nicely with a leash, and improve their socialization.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio