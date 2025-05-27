Natrona County Arrest Log (05/23/25 – 05/27/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brian Gilbert, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Kenny Shaw, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
You Yushan, 36 - Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone, Valid Driver's License, NCIC Hit, Immigration Hold
Casey King, 38 - Open Container, NCIC Hit
Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Failure to Appear
Sebastian Belden, 21 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
David Smith, 42 - Escape: Arrest or Charge for Crime
Jerald Friday, 62 - Pedestrian Under the Influence
Garrett McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear X2
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold
Anthony Townswend, 41 - Failure to Comply
Trevor Cecchettini, 51 - Failure to Comply
Jeffrey Tanner, 55 - Theft - $1,000 or More, Property Destruction: Under $1,000
Kay Jones, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Driving Vehicle w/i Single Lane
Dustin Dixon, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jesus Palau, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DUI Alcohol: .08% or more, Valid Driver's License, Open Container, Compuslory Auto Insurance - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Callie Horn, 39 - Camping Restricted, Resisting Arrest-Willfully
Dawn Jackson, 41 - Interference, Valid Certificate of Title, Copulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Windshield: Obstructed View
Luis Lopez-Sanchez, 32 - Immigration Hold
Cecilia Warren, 33 - Failure to Appear
Carl Faison, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
Zakary Gunn, 27 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Luis Llescas-Rivera, 32 - Immigration Hold
Heidi Schaffer, 57 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd w/i
Cody Haines, 33 - DUI: ALcohol .08% or More, Interference, Turn at Intersection: RT Turns
William Ghostbear, 32 - Camping Restricted in the City
Pammy Felter, 32 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in teh City
Travis Kline, 37 - Failure to Appear
Lila Zanolli, 19 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Liquor Law Minor Possesses Alcohol
Aiden Runyan 21 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd w/i, Open Container, Insurance Violation, Registration, Speeding, Elude or Attempt, Reckless Driving, Run Flashing Red Light Resisting Arrest Wilfully
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM