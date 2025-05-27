Natrona County Arrest Log (05/23/25 – 05/27/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brian Gilbert, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kenny Shaw, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

You Yushan, 36 - Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone, Valid Driver's License, NCIC Hit, Immigration Hold

Casey King, 38 - Open Container, NCIC Hit

Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Failure to Appear

Sebastian Belden, 21 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

David Smith, 42 - Escape: Arrest or Charge for Crime

Jerald Friday, 62 - Pedestrian Under the Influence

Garrett McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear X2

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Anthony Townswend, 41 - Failure to Comply

Trevor Cecchettini, 51 - Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Tanner, 55 - Theft - $1,000 or More, Property Destruction: Under $1,000

Kay Jones, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Driving Vehicle w/i Single Lane

Dustin Dixon, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jesus Palau, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DUI Alcohol: .08% or more, Valid Driver's License, Open Container, Compuslory Auto Insurance - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Callie Horn, 39 - Camping Restricted, Resisting Arrest-Willfully

Dawn Jackson, 41 - Interference, Valid Certificate of Title, Copulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Windshield: Obstructed View

Luis Lopez-Sanchez, 32 - Immigration Hold

Cecilia Warren, 33 - Failure to Appear

Carl Faison, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Zakary Gunn, 27 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Luis Llescas-Rivera, 32 - Immigration Hold

Heidi Schaffer, 57 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd w/i

Cody Haines, 33 - DUI: ALcohol .08% or More, Interference, Turn at Intersection: RT Turns

William Ghostbear, 32 - Camping Restricted in the City

Pammy Felter, 32 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in teh City

Travis Kline, 37 - Failure to Appear

Lila Zanolli, 19 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Liquor Law Minor Possesses Alcohol

Aiden Runyan 21 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd w/i, Open Container, Insurance Violation, Registration, Speeding, Elude or Attempt, Reckless Driving, Run Flashing Red Light Resisting Arrest Wilfully

