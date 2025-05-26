Celebrated Historian Coming to Casper to Talk about the 6th Michigan Cavalry

Fort Caspar Museum will host celebrated historian and author James A. Hessler for a special presentation on the service of the 6th Michigan Cavalry during the Battle of Gettysburg.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Fort Caspar Museum.

“It’s an honor to host such a respected and renowned speaker here at Fort Caspar,” said Museum Manager Rick Young.

The 6th Michigan Cavalry served in the famed “Michigan Brigade” under the command of General George Armstrong Custer during the Battle of Gettysburg. After the Civil War, the regiment was stationed at Fort Caspar in late 1865 under Colonel James H. Kidd.

During their time at the fort, the regiment lost seven soldiers. These men will be honored in the next phase of the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s “Lest We Forget” Commemorative Cemetery Project.

Tickets for the evening program are $30 and include a catered dinner by HQ BBQ served at 6:00 p.m., followed by Hessler’s lecture at 7:00 p.m. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include a private guided tour of the fort at 5:00 p.m., along with dinner and the main program.

