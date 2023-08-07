21-Year-Old Casper Man Hears Four Felony Drug Charges

A 21-year-old Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court by video before Judge Brian Christensen on Monday, August 7.

Jaylon Robert Helling was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances (methamphetamine and fentanyl). These are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison on each. Helling was also charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances (felony weights for meth and fentanyl), punishable by up to seven years in prison each.

At the time of his arrest, there was a warrant out for previous charges that happened in August last year. Helling was charged with interference, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and petty theft. These are all misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail.

Judge Brian Christensen set bond at $30,000 cash or surety on the felony charges, $2,000 cash or surety on the misdemeanors.

An affidavit supporting the charges alleges that Helling is part of a large conspiracy with several others.

Pursuant to a search warrant, DCI agents found about 391 grams of methamphetamine and 1,800 fentanyl pills in Heller's residence.

He will have a preliminary hearing in about ten days if he does not bond out and in 20 if he does.

