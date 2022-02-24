The Wyoming high school state wrestling tournament is here. It will take place on Feb. 25 and 26, 2022, for all three classes at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Moorcroft, Kemmerer, Douglas, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, and Natrona County all won their respective regionals last week. See more information in the button below.

Class 2A

Big Piney, Cokeville, Dubois, Glenrock, Greybull/Riverside, H.E.M., Hulett, Kemmerer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, Lovell, Lusk, Moorcroft, Rocky Mountain, Shoshoni, Sundance, Thermopolis, Tongue River, Wright, Wind River, Wyoming Indian

Last year, Wright took home 1st place. Charlee Thomson is the Panthers' top returning wrestler from last season. He will be wrestling in the 195-pound weight class.

There are seven returning champions from 2021.

Kemmerer looks to be the top 2A team to win the title. They had four champions at regionals last weekend. Riggen Walker (Jr.) is one of the top wrestlers for the Rangers this year, going 35-5 and earning the top seed at 145-pounds at regionals. Walker finished second at the state tournament last year. Connor Vickrey (Sr.) is a two-time state champion. He won at 120 last year and is wrestling at 132 this year. Roany Profitt (Fr.), 39-6 at 126, and Karl Haslem (Jr.), 32-8 at 120, also are the top seeds in their weight classes.

Class 3A

Buffalo, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cody, Douglas, Green River, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Newcastle/Upton, Pinedale, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, Star Valley, Torrington, Wheatland, Worland

Star Valley looks to keep their win streak alive. The Braves won their sixth straight championship last year. Jacob Guild is the only champion returning for the Braves from 2021. He will be the tenth seed in the 3A 145-pound bracket.

There will be six wrestlers looking to claim another title in 3A.

The top teams vying for the state championship are Star Valley and Douglas. The Braves had only two champs at regionals, while the Bearcats had six.

Zachery Patterson (Sr.) has had an amazing season so far for Star Valley, going 42-0 at 182-pounds. Patterson finished second at state last year. Harrison Hoopes (Sr.) also has an undefeated season going. He's 38-0 at 195-pounds for the Braves.

For the Bearcats, Keltan Ewing (Sr.) is one of the top seeds in the 3A 152-pound weight class. He sits at 46-4 this year and took third at state last year. Lane Ewing (Jr.) is seeking a third championship in his prep career. He has won a title at 132 and 145. The Douglas athlete is 26-0 this season and wrestling at 160 pounds.

Class 4A

Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

In 4A, Natrona County is the defending team champion. They won their seventh crown in school history a year ago and first since 1984. Kaeden Wilcox, the 152-pound champion last year, will be competing in the 160-pound bracket this year, where he's the second seed.

There are only four returning champions in 4A.

Natrona County, Sheridan, and Thunder Basin are all vying to win the 4A title. The Bolts and Broncs had five champions each at regionals, while the Mustangs had six.

The Mustangs have four wrestlers in the top spots of their brackets. Kaden Orr (So.) is 34-6 at 106-pounds, Tate Tromble (Sr.) is 47-3 at 113-pounds, Billy Brenton (Sr.) is 43-5 at 138, and Noah Sides (So.) is 29-12 at 182.

Five Broncs earned high seeds. Jim Strobbe (Sr.), Colson Coon (Jr.), Dane Steel (So.), Kelten Crow (Fr.), and Rudy Osborne (Sr.). Strobbe is 28-10 at 220. Coon wrestles at 170. He is 28-7 this year. Steel tops the 145-pound bracket. He sits at 39-2 this season. Crow enters the state tournament at 29-6 in the 138-pound bracket. Osborne is atop 132. The senior has a 37-12 mark this season.

The Bolts have two first-place wrestlers. Antonio Avila (So.) seeks a second title. He won at 113 pounds last year. He enters the state tournament at 38-5 this season and is competing at 126 pounds as the top seed. Lane Catlin (Jr.) is also a two-time defending champ. He won the 220-pound title in 2020 and 2021 He's undefeated this year, 36-0, at heavyweight.