2022 ‘Scoop The Poop’ Photo Contest [VOTING]

We asked you for your photos and you delivered. Now we need your help to crown the official spokesdog for the 2022 Scoop The Poop campaign! Vote now for your favorite dog!

Dog poop that hasn’t been picked up can be washed into storm drains, nearby waterways – and can be a major source of bacteria and parasites. (Plus, it’s really not fun to step in.) We’re teaming up with the City Of Casper to get this important message across – whether you walk your dog on public streets or let it roam your backyard – always remember to scoop the poop!

The finalists have been chosen by our sponsors and now we need you to vote for your favorite. The lucky canine's owner will receive $750 to spoil them with anything and everything a dog could ever want.

Vote now until May 26th at midnight. The winning dog announced on May 27th.

*One vote per household, per day*