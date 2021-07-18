2021 Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin’-Saturday

The five-day Central Wyoming Rodeo wrapped up in Casper on Saturday night and the mutton busters once again grabbed a large portion of the attention. The top 2 finishers from the 4 previous nights came back for the finals, so this wasn't their first rodeo.

The boys and girls knew what to expect, which may have been a good or bad thing. Everybody made it through safe and sound and the winner received a very cool buckle. Take a look at Saturday's outstanding efforts by these brave youngsters. Enjoy!

