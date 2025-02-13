UDPATE: Judge Set Bond at Half a Million Dollars for Casper Teen Accused of Shooting Fellow Teen

Casper Police Department News Release:

On February 12, 2025, at approximately 2109 hours, the Public Safety Communication Center received a 911 call for the report of a shooting in the 4000 block of E. 8th Street, Casper, Wyoming.

The initial caller advised that a male subject, believed to be a teenager, had been shot. Upon arrival, officers

located several individuals on the scene, including a sixteen-year-old male who had been shot inside the residence.

The juvenile male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives responded and interviewed people present at the time of the shooting. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the individuals present inside the residence at the time of the shooting were all known to each other.

The individuals had been hanging out throughout the evening.

At some point in the evening, an eighteen-year-old male subject reportedly began handing a firearm recklessly, shooting the sixteen-year-old victim.

The eighteen-year-old male suspect is currently in custody and formal charges will be announced later today.

Present at the scene, officers discovered evidence of recent drug use as well as several stolen firearms.

This case is still under investigation, and more information will be provided when it is available. There is no known threat to the community.

