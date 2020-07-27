16-Year-Old Killed, 1 Injured in Rollover Crash in Platte County

A 16-year-old was killed and another person injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Grayrocks Reservoir last weekend, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, near milepost 9.5 on S. Guernsey Road.

The patrol says a pickup was traveling through a sharp left curve when it went off the road, traveled down a steep embankment and through a fence, and rolled one complete time.

The driver was reportedly injured, but the patrol didn't say to what extent​. The driver's passenger, Skyler Holen, of North Dakota, was not buckled up and died from his injuries.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

