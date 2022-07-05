Parts east-central Wyoming are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. today, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service.

The warning includes hazards of golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts for southwestern Niobrara County, northwestern Goshen County and northeastern Platte County.

Locations impacted include Lusk, Manville, Keeline and Rawhide Buttes.

The Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm recently was located near Keeline, 18 miles southwest of Lusk, moving east at 20 mph.

The Weather Service warns that people and animals outdoors will be injured.

People should expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Besides hail, there is deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

To protect yourself from hail and lightning, move immediately to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, the Weather Service said.