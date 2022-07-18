Nearly all of Fremont County and most of east-central Wyoming are under red flag and other heat-related warnings Monday and Tuesday, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service at 9:20 a.m.

Laramie County is under a fire weather watch or a heat advisory on Tuesday, and most of Sheridan County is also under a heat advisory, according to the Weather Service.

These warnings mean people should take care of themselves to avoid heat-related injuries, and to avoid actions that could cause fires, Weather Service meteorologist Brett McDonald said.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly, and consists of three factors:

Low relative humidity below 15%.

Strong consistent winds of between 20 mph and 25 mph, or frequent gusts over 25 mph.

Critical fuel levels of combustable materials.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid-90s in most of the state, with eastern Wyoming reaching to the low 100s, according to the Weather Service.

A front moving through the state will drop temperatures by 5 degrees to 7 degrees, McDonald said.

People should do everything possible to avoid starting a fire or even sparks, such as not burning trash outside a barrel and not having chains drag behind vehicles and trailers, he said.

Likewise, people need to take personal precautions because high temperatures may cause heat illnesses:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned areas.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

High winds can aggravate dehydration.

People also should take extra precautions when outside:

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

The National Weather Service explains the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do if someone is affected.

